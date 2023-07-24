ADVERTISEMENT
Surbhi Jyoti Looks Graceful In This Salwar Suit Style; Take A Look

Surbhi Jyoti is explicitly dressed in a salwar suit style, she wears chicken work salwar and looks graceful. You can check the pictures here. Read about it here and see how she looks.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jul,2023 17:38:15
Surbhi Jyoti the talented actress is engaging her fans with her social media posts these days. She has been away from TV for a while. Surbhi known for her prolific acting in Naagin, Qubool Hai etc, is being missed for sure on TV. We are sure that she is waiting for that role, which will put her back in the elite group of actors. As of now, we can enjoy watching Surbhi in action on social media, wearing an ethnic style salwar suit.

Yes, we are simply flabbergasted on seeing her simplicity here. The attire she wears is the best example of showcasing one’s traditional style. It is a chicken work salwar suit in lilac colour. Surbhi is surely on top of this game. She wears a big earring has hair dangling to the sides, and looks exceptional. Splendid features and grace gets exhibited from Surbhi here.

Certainly, her fans will love this ethnic look for a change in her. Surbhi usually poses in the modern and trendy getups, and this one gives out a difference.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you a Surbhi Jyoti fan? If so, you cannot miss taking a look at this picture for sure. You will like her charm and grace!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

