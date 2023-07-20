ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Surbhi Jyoti Poses Like A Pro In Her Cool Casual Wear; Check Here

Surbhi Jyoti engages her fans in a stunning casual wear style, one that sets hearts racing. You can check the pictures here at IWMBuzz.com. Are you going to emulate this style?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jul,2023 17:17:44
Surbhi Jyoti Poses Like A Pro In Her Cool Casual Wear; Check Here 835442

Surbhi Jyoti is missing from the TV scenario at the moment. This Naagin star has amazed one and all with some spectacular roles in her acting career. She is now looking for the right project that can get her back on TV. Well, for Surbhi, fitness and fashion go hand in hand!! She possesses a tall and sleek body, great features and an aura to die for!! She is a delight to watch when she is in action. Well, all her fans who miss her, keep a note of her posting on social media and look for every bit of update that comes from her. So are we!! So today, we noticed Surbhi Jyoti style into the max in a simple wear!! She is seen wearing a white top with dark-coloured track pants. Seems like she is rearing to go!!

Her poses in this smart attire and look are dazzling. She has messy hair with hair flowing onto her cheeks and eyes. She has plaited her hair. She looks amazing in this casual style of dressing. Well, guess not all can beat her in this simple grace.

You can check the pictures here.

Surbhi Jyoti Poses Like A Pro In Her Cool Casual Wear; Check Here 835438

Surbhi Jyoti Poses Like A Pro In Her Cool Casual Wear; Check Here 835439

 

Surbhi Jyoti Poses Like A Pro In Her Cool Casual Wear; Check Here 835440

 

Surbhi Jyoti Poses Like A Pro In Her Cool Casual Wear; Check Here 835441

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Are you all loving this new look of Surbhi Jyoti? She is shining tall in this fashion style for sure!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pranali Rathod VS Surbhi Jyoti: Who Is Divine In Pantsuit? 810953
Pranali Rathod VS Surbhi Jyoti: Who Is Divine In Pantsuit?
Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Her Skin And Hair Care Secret To Look Pretty; Check Here 833141
Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Her Skin And Hair Care Secret To Look Pretty; Check Here
Surbhi Jyoti Is The Perfect 'Rangeela' In Town In This Ethnic Lehenga Style 823541
Surbhi Jyoti Is The Perfect ‘Rangeela’ In Town In This Ethnic Lehenga Style
Surbhi Jyoti's white magical and peaceful avatar is mesmerizing 820823
Surbhi Jyoti’s white magical and peaceful avatar is mesmerizing
You know how much I love you...: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend 820274
You know how much I love you…: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend
Surbhi Jyoti shines in peach embellished lehenga, stuns fans with elegant accessories 819507
Surbhi Jyoti shines in peach embellished lehenga, stuns fans with elegant accessories
Latest Stories
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Fame Kushal Tandon Exhibits His Boxing Expertise; Check Here 835432
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Fame Kushal Tandon Exhibits His Boxing Expertise; Check Here
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Jia Shankar and Falaq Naaz go against Avinash Sachdev 835382
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Jia Shankar and Falaq Naaz go against Avinash Sachdev
Exclusive: Krunal Pandit joins the cast of Aarya 3 835399
Exclusive: Krunal Pandit joins the cast of Aarya 3
Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth to join forces for a new film, confirms director 835374
Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth to join forces for a new film, confirms director
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Alia introduces Ekam and Nehmat as her parents 835380
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Alia introduces Ekam and Nehmat as her parents
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba exposes Inder 835367
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba exposes Inder
Read Latest News