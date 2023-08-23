Surbhi Jyoti Sets Hearts Racing In Puff-Sleeved Yellow Gown With Thigh High Slit; Check Here

Surbhi Jyoti the talented actress who has captivated audiences with her portrayals in shows Naagin, Qubool Hai etc, is away from the limelight at the moment. She is enjoying family time and is also seen spending time on vacations. She is quite active on social media, telling her fans all the updates that they need from her life. Today, she is all glamorous in her social media post!! Well, she is totally dressed to the kill. She is dressed in a puff-sleeved yellow gown with a thigh-high slit. She amazes is all in this getup.

Simplicity and class are what is seen in these pictures that Surbhi has put up in this outfit. Talking more about this dress, Surbhi is seen in this sultry yellow which is pleasing to the eye. It is a gown which is simple yet looks good on her.

Her poses are what make the dress more enigmatic to watch!! These are really cool pictures that make the people seeing it go hot!! Surbhi knows it well to strike a balance between comfort and sensuality in her dressing style. And this is a perfect example of doing it the best way possible.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Surbhi Jyoti looks in great form right here in this outfit!! This outfit enhances the simplicity in a unique way in the actress!!