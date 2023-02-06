Malaika Arora enjoys home-cooked simple masala khichdi, check out the recipe

Malaika Arora, the Bollywood diva, is killing it with her charming looks. The actress’s sartorial taste has witnessed advancement of its own, her expansive wardrobe never failing to impress. Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, she is also a foodie. While Malaika is a foodie at heart, her heart usually falls for home-cooked food.

Recently, Malaika took to Instagram and revealed about her delicious masala khichdi. Posting a short clip of the one-pot meal being prepared in a pan, Malaika wrote, “masala khichdi for the soul” with a bunch of heart emojis. Today, we bring you the special recipe below!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Rice

2 tablespoons Moong Dal

2 tablespoons Toor Dal

1 medium size Onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons Peanuts

2 cups Water

2 tablespoons Ghee

1/4 teaspoon Mustard Seeds

1/2 teaspoon Cumin Seeds

2 Cloves

1 Cinnamon stick, broken into 2 pieces

1 small piece of Bay Leaf

4 Black Peppercorns

1/2 Star Anise

1 Dry Red Chilli, broken into halves

1/2 teaspoon Red Chilli Powder

1/4 teaspoon Turmeric Powder

1 tablespoon finely chopped Coriander Leaves

Salt

Directions:

Step-1: Wash rice, toor dal and moong dal and soak them together in water for 20 minutes. Drain and keep aside until needed.

Step-2: Heat 2 tablespoons ghee in a steel/ aluminum pressure cooker (3-4 liter capacity). Add mustard seeds and let them crackle. Add cumin seeds, cloves, cinnamon, bay leaf, black peppercorn, star anise, dry red chilli and peanuts; sauté for a minute.

Step-3: Add chopped onion and sauté until onion turns light brown or for approx. 1-2 minutes.

Step-4: Add drained rice, toor dal, moong dal, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt. Sauté for 1 minute.

Step-5: Add 2 cups water, mix well and close the lid. Pressure cook for 3 whistles (1st whistle on high flame and remaining 2-whistles on medium flame).

Step-6: Turn off flame and let steam pressure inside pressure cooker comes down naturally. Open the lid carefully. It will take approx. 6-8 minutes. Transfer masala khichdi it to a serving bowl and serve it with plain curd/yogurt or onion raita and papad.