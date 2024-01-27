Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday enjoy a dinner date in Paris

Suhana Khan, the epitome of Bollywood glamour, has been making waves on social media with glimpses of her delightful vacation in the enchanting city of Paris. The star kid, accompanied by her mother Gauri Khan, recently enjoyed a fabulous getaway with best friend Ananya Panday and her mother Bhavana Pandey. The trip, filled with memorable moments, reached its zenith as Ananya made her international runway debut at the prestigious Paris Couture Week.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a sneak peek into the glamorous escapade, treating her followers to the sights and sounds of their Parisian adventure. The social media posts feature candid snapshots of Suhana and Ananya, radiating joy and excitement as they soak in the fashion extravaganza. The camaraderie between the two best friends is evident in every frame, showcasing not just a glamorous outing but a celebration of their deep bond.

A memorable dinner party, attended by Suhana, Gauri, Ananya, and Bhavana, became the talk of the town. Chunky Panday’s wife, Bhavana, shared the moments on her Instagram, encapsulating the magic of Paris with the caption, “Paris in a HeartBeat .. has all my Heart.” In addition to attending Ananya’s momentous runway debut, Suhana explored the iconic landmarks of Paris, showcasing the city’s timeless beauty through her lens.