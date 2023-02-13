Trisha Krishnan is among the most enthralling and beautiful actors and performers in the Hindi entertainment business. The actress has been doing an outstanding job in the South regional entertainment sector for a long time. She recently uploaded a photo of a mouthwatering Gobi Paratha with achar; for breakfast, have a look

Here’s her wonderful Gobi Paratha recipe

Ingredients –

For Making Dough:

1 ½ cups whole wheat flour, 1 tsp oil, salt to taste.

For Making Gobi Stuffing

1 ½ cups grated cauliflower, 2 tsp oil, ½ tsp cumin seed (jeera), ½ cup finely chopped onions, 1 tsp finely chopped green chilies, salt as required, ¼ cup finely chopped coriander (dhania).

Method:

For Dough

Combine all the ingredients in a deep bowl and knead into a soft touch using approx. And a ½ cup of water.

For Gobi Stuffing

Heat the oil in a large non-stick pan and add the cumin seeds. When the cumin seeds start to crackle, add the onions and green chilies, and sauté for 30 seconds on medium heat.

Sauté cauliflower and salt for 1 to 2 minutes on medium heat. Add 4 tbsp water, combine well, and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes on medium heat, stirring regularly.

Mix in the coriander well. Set aside. Divide the gobi into six equal halves. Set aside.

How to make a Gobi Paratha

Make 6 equal parts of the dough. Roll a part of the dough into a 100 mm circle using whole wheat flour. Fill the center of the circular with one-third of the gobi stuffing. Bring all of the sides together in the center and seal securely.

Roll it out again into a 175mm circle with whole wheat flour. Cook the gobi paratha on a non-stick tawa (griddle) over medium heat, using a little ghee, until golden brown spots emerge on both sides. When the gobi paratha is done, serve it hot with prepared achar.

