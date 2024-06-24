[Photo] Trisha Krishnan’s Heartfelt Belated Birthday Wish To Thalapathy Vijay On Instagram Post

Trisha Krishnan is known for her role in Ponniyin Selvan in the South film industry. She is known for her amazing acting skills and versatile performance. Other than that, Trisha’s social media presence is always on point. She always shares updates related to her work and personal life on Instagram. Recently, the actress shared a picture of herself with Vijay as she pens her beautiful birthday wish on Instagram. Take a look at the picture below!

Trisha Krishnan Pens Birthday Wish To Vijay-

Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay have a good bond due to their roles in multiple films together. From “Ghilli” (2004) until “Leo,” their connection has been a thrilling bond. They have a warm relationship off-screen as well. She has now shared a snapshot of Vijay, wishing him a belated birthday on Instagram. This photo has gone viral. Trisha opts for a western look in a blue, pink, and green printed midi-length dress in the photo. She pairs it with a grey handbag and beige sandals.

On the other hand, Vijay opts for an all-black formal look with a black collar and rolled-up sleeves button featuring a shirt tucked in matching color pants. He pairs his look with a sling bag with shoes. The photo features Trisha Krishnan taking a mirror selfie picture of herself with Vijay in the lift in a candid look.

Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram post is a picture-perfect moment. She is seen taking a mirror selfie in the lift, capturing a candid moment of Vijay. The caption reads, “The calm to a storm,The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead.” The post is adorned with a birthday cake, a red balloon, and a red heart sticker, adding a touch of celebration to the heartfelt wish.

