Rashmika Mandanna Dresses As Newly Wed Bride; Fans Explore Vijay Deverakonda’s House

Bollywood and South’s national crush Rashmika Mandanna has once again worked her magic on social media. This time she shared some pictures in a beautiful yellow and orange Banarasi saree, which went viral in a moment. But more than the praise this look got, there is more discussion about her caption and background.

Rashmika wrote with these pictures, “These pictures have all of my favourites. The colour, the vibe, the place, the beautiful lady who gifted me the saree, the photographer, and everything and everything in this photo is irreplaceable to me.”

What was it then, fans immediately recognized the background of the pictures and started saying that these pictures were from Vijay Deverakonda’s house. Many fans commented and wrote, “Photo clicked by Vijay Deverakonda!”

So someone said, “VD’s mother has gifted this saree.”

Rashmika is seen in a yellow and orange Banarasi silk saree in this picture, which has a beautiful embroidery of golden border and traditional motifs. She has draped the saree in a very simple but elegant way, giving her traditional look a very bridal vibe.

She completed her look with golden earrings, traditional bangles and long chain. With open hair, middle parting, minimal makeup and nude lipstick, this look of Rashmika is a perfect inspiration for every newly wed bride.

Rashmika and Vijay’s love story has been in the news for a long time, but neither of them ever said anything publicly about their relationship. Still, their low-key vacation, similar background, and now this emotional caption, somehow seem to confirm this relationship.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy shooting for her film ‘Thama’, in which she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from this, she will return as Srivalli in Pushpa 3. She has many projects like Cocktail 2, The Girlfriend, Rainbow and Ek Saath Do Do.

At the same time, Vijay Deverakonda is also ready for his upcoming spy thriller ‘Kingdom’, which is releasing on July 4. He will also be seen in films like SVC 59 and VD14.

This post of Rashmika has increased the heat on social media. Her traditional look, emotional caption and background resembling Vijay’s house have made the fans even more excited.

Now whether this is just a beautiful picture or a “soft relationship launch” from Rashmika, only time will tell.

But for now, this Banarasi bridal look and VD connection have totally set the internet in the mood!

