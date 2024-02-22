What Makes Malaika Arora’s Breakfast Healthy? Check Out

To define the impact of fitness, Malaika Arora is the perfect example with her charismatic physique and beauty. Even in her late 40s, the actress looks so fit and healthy. Well, nothing could be possible without her dedication to working out and following a balanced diet strictly. Her meals are a mix of protein-rich foods like lean meats and legumes, complex carbohydrates, and plenty of vegetables. Along with that, the actress prioritizes keeping herself hydrated and fostering superfoods to increase the nutritional benefits. It is evident that her breakfasts are healthy yet delicious, and a rare glimpse is here.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the charismatic Malaika Arora dropped a couple of pictures revealing what makes her breakfast healthy and nutritious. The first image features a crunchy avocado toast, which is Malaika’s favorite, and this is made only with 3 ingredients. It’s surprising, right, but tasty at the same time. In the text she wrote, “My current brekkie fav 3 ingredient Avo toast.”

On the other hand, in her next story, Malaika shares a glimpse of crunchy and delicious patties that look healthy and yummy with a good filling. And this uplifts Malaika’s mood. She wrote, “Jus wat I need to lift my spirits some @hurremsbaklava.”

Undeniably, Malaika is an inspiration for many when it comes to fitness, witnessing her charismatic figure. The actress often gets snapped outside the gym and yoga center for her fitness regime.

Did you like Malaika Arora’s healthy breakfast? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.