Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Check out Alaya F, who shared a video of herself performing a handstand workout. Have a look below.

Alaya F, a Bollywood celebrity, recently gave her Instagram followers an inside glimpse at her workout routine by documenting a series of training sessions. Dressed in exquisite gym attire, the actress exuded confidence and elegance while exhibiting various physical tasks. Alaya’s dedication to her health was evident as she transitioned from strenuous balancing workouts to serene yoga sessions, giving fans a complete look at her training program. Today, she went viral after posting videos of a handstand workout on the internet. Have a look below.

Alaya F’s Handstand Workout Video Appearance-

The B’Town actress shared a video of herself performing a handstand workout on Instagram. The actress donned a black leaf design neckline, printed full sleeves, a plain knot-tied crop top, and blue high-waisted pants. She fashioned her hair in a messy bun hairstyle. The diva opted for a no-makeup look. The actress paired her outfit with white socks. In the video, she stands on her palms and opens her legs. She touches one hand to the leg and stands on one hand, and again, she does it with the next side. Lastly, she joins her legs together and returns to their original state.

She captioned her post, “Becoming a little more spider-woman every day 😋🕷️.”

