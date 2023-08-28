Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Cardio and HIIT are the best ways to burn calories: Director Rishi Sharma

Rishi Sharma, the renowned director, who is known for directing serials like Dharampatni (Colors), Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus), Chotti Sarrdaarni (Colors) among others, revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz. Read on:

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Aug,2023 12:36:27
Rishi Sharma, the renowned director, who is known for directing serials like Dharampatni (Colors), Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus), Chotti Sarrdaarni (Colors) among others, is extremely serious about his fitness routine. He does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. Rishi revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

Pizza

Favourite exercise?

Running and bench press/chest press

Fruits or juices?

Fruits

Stairs or lift?

Stairs

Your best morning routine will comprise of

A big glass of lukewarm water and dry fruits.

Yoga Or Weights

Weights

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Stairs climbing

Walking or Jogging

Walking

Your take on health suppliments

They are a strict no.

Best way to burn calories

Cardio and HIIT

One tip for everyday fitness?

Intermittent fasting is a must. It should be 12 to 16 hours of fasting.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

