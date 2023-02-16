Tiger Shroff is one of the greatest and most acclaimed young actors in the Hindi film business. The actor has been a part of the entertainment world for many years, and each year, he just gets larger and better as a performing artist. He takes his action game extremely seriously, which is why training is a key part of the process when it comes to executing action on-screen. No matter how busy or engaged he is in his everyday life, he will never shy away from getting his workout in, and that is what we like the most about him. His social media posts are engaging, and it’s no wonder we like him in real life.

Tiger Shroff is known for his impressive fitness and martial arts skills. His Instagram posts often showcase his workout routines and inspire his fans to lead a healthy lifestyle. Tiger Shroff’s exceptional fitness level has often astounded us. In the past, he mastered difficult activities ranging from strength-training routines to different acrobatic moves such as flips. Recently, he shared a video of himself doing a workout in the gym, have a look.

Tiger Shroff’s Workout Video Appearance

Tiger Shroff donned a sleeveless t-shirt with black track trousers. He kept his hair in a messy hairstyle. He lies down and works hard on his hand muscles in the video. He lifts 50 kg of dumbbells up and down repeatedly. In his second appearance, he lifts 60 kg in each hand and displays his bold shirtless figure. Tiger Shroff captioned his post, “60 kgs each hand felt lighter than the 50s for some reason….going hard af everyday…struggle is real @rajendradhole @mmamatrixgym.”

Tiger Shroff’s Upcoming Ganpath Movie

Ganapath is a Hindi-language thriller film written and directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon feature in the film, with Amitabh Bachchan making a prolonged special cameo.

