Check out Malaika Arora, who shared a video of herself performing complex yoga poses. Take a look below.

Malaika Arora, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl of Bollywood, inspires us to pursue physical fitness to become the best versions of ourselves. Malaika firmly believes in the value of yoga, meditation, and pranayama and the importance of raising and spreading awareness regarding mental health. So, when she’s not pulling off amazing looks and setting new fashion standards, Malaika may practice yoga and inspire her fans and exercise enthusiasts to do the same. Her drive to work out has surely resulted in stunning runways, photo shoots, and other appearances. To encourage everyone to watch, the actress posted a video of her most recent workout, in which she performed various yoga poses.

Malaika Arora’s Yoga Performing Video Appearance-

The B’Town diva shared a video of performing various yoga postures on Instagram. The diva donned a grey strappy, sleeveless, deep sweetheart neckline bralette paired with high-waisted tight pants. She fashioned her hair in a pulled-back manner and messy bun hairstyle. The diva opted for a no-makeup look. In the video, Malaika skillfully performs complex yoga postures like Upavistha Konasana, Naukasana, Chamatkarasana, Eka Pada Vasisthasana, Parivrtta Ardha Utkatasana, Bhunaman Asana, and Chakrasana, showcasing her strength and calmness with every smooth movement. She epitomizes strength, poise, and mindfulness with each movement, captivating viewers with her remarkable form.

