Malaika Arora Shares Glimpse Of Hip Opening Yoga Session, Check Out The Benefits!

Malaika Arora, Bollywood’s Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, inspires us to strive for fitness to be the best version of ourselves. Malaika firmly believes in the benefits of yoga, meditation, and pranayama and the significance of maintaining and spreading mental health awareness, as her Instagram is proof. Malaika Arora continued to surprise her fans today with a hip-opening yoga video. Check out her most recent exercise video!

Malaika Arora’s Hip Opening Yoga Workout Video-

View Instagram Post 1: Malaika Arora Shares Glimpse Of Hip Opening Yoga Session, Check Out The Benefits!

Taking to an Instagram post, Malaika Arora shared a video of herself as she looks stunning in a neon green strappy, U-neckline, bust-fitted bralette and pairs it with high-waisted shorts. The actress styles her look with a middle-partition braid hairstyle. In the video, Malaika Arora sits in a split position on the green yoga mat, bends towards her left leg, and touches her feet with her left and right hand over her head. This posture is known as Hip Opening Yoga. The video also showcases other females who perform Hip-opening yoga with Malaika Arora.

About Hip Opening Yoga Benefits-

Consistent hip-opening practice ultimately expands the range of motion in the hips and surrounding muscles, improving overall flexibility. Strengthening and expanding the hips helps enhance balance and stability, lowering the chance of falling and injury. This can be beneficial for people of all ages and fitness levels, offering both physical benefits and a calming effect on the mind.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.