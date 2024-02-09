Nikki Tamboli gives fans a peek into her rigorous workout routine, watch videos

Nikki Tamboli, who participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 where she emerged as 2nd-runner up and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has been making waves not only for her on-screen performances but also for her dedication to fitness. The actress recently shared a series of videos on her social media, giving fans a peek into her rigorous workout routine.

In one video, Nikki can be seen hitting the gym with fervour, engaging in weightlifting and various other exercises. Sporting a vibrant green sports bra paired with sleek black gym tracks and striking pink and black shoes, she exudes both style and strength. But Nikki’s fitness regimen doesn’t stop at traditional gym workouts. She also incorporates yoga into her routine, showcasing her flexibility and balance in two separate videos. In one instance, she demonstrates her prowess by balancing on a large exercise ball, dressed in a pristine white sports bra and sleek black gym pants.

In another yoga session, Nikki opts for a cozy yet chic pink tracksuit, demonstrating her versatility in both fashion and fitness. Whether she’s pumping iron at the gym or finding inner peace through yoga, Tamboli’s dedication to her health and fitness journey is evident in every move she makes. Beyond just physical strength, Nikki emphasizes the importance of mental well-being, often sharing motivational messages and encouraging her followers to prioritize self-care.