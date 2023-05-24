Pizza is my cheat food: Mohammed Saud Mansuri

Mohammed Saud Mansuri, who is known for his exceptional acting talent in shows like Mast Mauli, Pushpa Impossible, Kumkum Bhagya, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, reveals his workout routine, cheat food and more

The young boy Mohammed Saud Mansuri is known for his exceptional acting talent in shows like Mast Mauli, Pushpa Impossible, Kumkum Bhagya, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, among others. He is also popularly remembered as a negative lead in Vidyut Jammwal’s movie Khuda Haafiz 2. The actor is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. In a fun fitness segment, Saud revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more

What is your cheat food?

My cheat food is Pizza

Favourite exercise?

My favourite exercise is dead lift

Fruits or juices?

Fruits

Stairs or lift?

Stairs

Your best morning routine will comprise of

Performing prayers

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Push-ups

Yoga Or Weights

Weights

Walking or Jogging

Jogging

Your take on health suppliments

It’s good if it is vitamins and protein.

Best way to burn calories

A jog from Andheri to Juhu would be perfect way to burn calories.

One tip for everyday fitness?

Eat and burn.

