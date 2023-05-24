Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s first poster to be unveiled on Karan Johar’s birthday, say reports

Karan Johar has once again taken on the role of a director, after some six years break for his upcoming project, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” As the film’s production has finally concluded, fans are eagerly awaiting its release with bated breath. According to recent reports, it is speculated that on Karan Johar’s birthday, fans may be treated to a delightful surprise in the form of the film’s first poster, further intensifying the anticipation surrounding the project.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama, revealed, “A while back Dharma Productions had released the logo of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, now the film is ready and the makers will be officially releasing the first look poster later in May. Making the launch special, especially since it will mark Karan’s return to the directorial seat, plans are being set to reveal the poster on May 25, which will coincide with the filmmaker’s birthday”, as quoted by News 18.

The source further revealed, “The entire promotion campaign for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will start after the poster launch on May 25. So expect a grand unveiling ceremony that will also mark Karan’s 51st birthday.”

Karan Johar on working with Ranveer-Alia

Earlier in an interview, he had said, “The film is a joyous film, in my opinion, I hope that everybody else believes that. I just think that I’m very privileged to have been able to work with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, besides Ranveer and Alia. We have an amazing cast from Kolkata as well. We have Churni Ganguli and Tota Roy Chowdhury. I’ve worked with Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and an actress called Anjali Anand. We have so many interesting new actors and it’s a massive ensemble, a family love story.”

He further added, “It has all the elements in the film that I have loved watching and always having as part of my films. The songs and the dances – it a celebratory film and I can’t wait for actually everyone to kind of dig themselves into the world of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” as quoted by News 18.