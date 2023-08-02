Aman Jaiswal reveals about his dream house

Handsome hunk Aman Jaiswal who will be soon seen playing lead hero in upcoming show Dharti Putra Nandini and was earlier acted in shows like Punyashlok Ahilyabai, is in love with his house, so he candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. The actor revealed his favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My favourite corner in the house is wherein my couch is placed which is beside the balcony. I spend most of my time on that watching movies, having coffee.

What should your dream house look like?

The rooms of my house should have ventilation and big window to let in cool air. The walls in my home should be light in colour. There should be a balcony with a beautiful view and a small swimming in front of my house.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Colour combination would be off white. It soothes my eyes and looks elegant

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Although I don’t want anyone’s house to be mine because they have made it by putting so much efforts and hard work

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My first guest would be my parents

What should your window view look like?

My window view should be environmental friendly with full of pine and rosewood tree where I can see some mountains.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I don’t like the entry part of my house.