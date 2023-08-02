ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Home Decor

Aman Jaiswal reveals about his dream house

Aman Jaiswal who will be soon seen playing lead hero in upcoming show Dharti Putra Nandini, is in love with his house, so he candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Aug,2023 14:04:02
Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My favourite corner in the house is wherein my couch is placed which is beside the balcony. I spend most of my time on that watching movies, having coffee.

What should your dream house look like?

The rooms of my house should have ventilation and big window to let in cool air. The walls in my home should be light in colour. There should be a balcony with a beautiful view and a small swimming in front of my house.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Colour combination would be off white. It soothes my eyes and looks elegant

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Although I don’t want anyone’s house to be mine because they have made it by putting so much efforts and hard work

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My first guest would be my parents

What should your window view look like?

My window view should be environmental friendly with full of pine and rosewood tree where I can see some mountains.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I don’t like the entry part of my house.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

