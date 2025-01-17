Aman Jaiswal of ‘Dhartiputra Nandini’ fame dies in a road accident

Television actor Aman Jaiswal has tragically passed away at the age of 22 in a road accident. According to reports, Aman was traveling to attend an audition when his bike was struck by a truck on Jogeshwari Highway.

The news was confirmed by Dhiraj Mishra, the writer of Dhartiputra Nandini, who spoke to India Today Digital about the unfortunate incident.

Mishra also paid tribute to the young actor through an emotional post on social media, expressing his grief and disbelief. In his note, Mishra said goodbye to Aman, adding that the actor would live on in the memories of everyone who knew him. The writer also reflected on the pain of such a loss, calling it a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life.

Aman Jaiswal hailed from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, and had made a name for himself in the television industry. He gained popularity for playing the lead role in the TV show Dhartiputra Nandini, which brought him widespread recognition.

Additionally, Aman portrayed Yashwant Rao Phanse in Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai, a historical drama that aired from January 2021 to October 2023.

Apart from acting, Aman began his career as a model and gradually transitioned into television. He was also associated with the popular TV show Udaariyaan, which was produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. His untimely death has left his fans and colleagues deeply shocked, with many remembering him as a talented and hardworking artist who had a promising future ahead.

May his soul rest in peace.