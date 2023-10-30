Lifestyle | Food

I have got the best compliment for Chicken Grilled Sandwich: Aman Jaiswal

Young and talented actor Aman Jaiswal is a big-time foodie who loves to eat. The actor shares his favourite recipes and food interests with IWMBuzz.com. Read on!

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Oct,2023 11:57:55
Young and talented actor Aman Jaiswal, who is known for his acting in TV shows like Punyashlok Ahilyabai and Udaariyaan, is currently seen essaying a lead role in the show Dhartiputra Nandini produced by Dipika Chikhlia. The actor is a big-time foodie and a great cook, who loves to eat. He shared his favourite recipes and food interests with IWMBuzz.com

What is your favourite cheat food?

My favourite cheat food is Pizza

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Butter Chicken

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Yes, I do cooking. Mostly I make boiled chicken because it’s easy and quick to make.

Veg or Non Veg?

Non vegetarian.

Baked or fried?

I prefer more baked food.

Soup or salad?

Salads. I enjoy eating veggies and fruits.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I hate eating Bitter Melon.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Laphings.

Your erotica food?

Sushi

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

The celebrity I would like to cook is Shah Rukh Khan

Midnight snack?

Nachos with mayonnaise.

The best compliment you got for which dish:

My family loves it when I make Egg Bhurji

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Whenever I make a Chicken Grilled Sandwich, I receive a lot of appreciation and compliments.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

