New York is my dream date destination: Aman Jaiswal

Aman Jaiswal who plays the lead role in the Nazara show Dhartiputra Nandini, is optimistic when he talks about his love life. Though single, Aman states that there needs to be a person who you can share joys and sorrows with. Aman who has also featured in shows Udaariyaan, Punyashlok Ahilyabai etc, gets talking on his dream date for our segment at IWMBuzz.com on Love and Relationship.

Read here to know what he says about his dream date destination, his thoughts on love, his patao lines etc. Check the young actor’s perspective when it comes to love and relationship.

How should your dream date look like?

My dream date will have to be in the mountains where there is no crowd. I should be there with my partner.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Films of Shah Rukh Khan, Kal Ho Na Ho is one of them.

What is your dream date destination?

New York

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

‘Yeh Jo Tumari Aankhein Hai Na Muje Kisiki Yaad Dilaati Hai’. Also, I prefer to say, ‘Bahut Khoobsurat Lag Rahi Hai’.

Which actor would you like to go on a date with?

Ananya Pandey

What does love mean to you?

Love for me, is about getting someone special with whom I can share all my joys and sorrows.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Beauty with brain.