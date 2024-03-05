Modern Marvel: How Arjun Bijlani Achieved Perfect Blend Of Comfort And Chic In His Living Room

The heartthrob TV actor Arjun Bijlani is known for his on-screen stints as well as his social media presence. The actor has a beautiful home in Mumbai that is a stunning blend of modern aesthetics and comfort. The actor has often shared a glimpse of his home, and now, he shows a glimpse of the dreamy hall room. Let’s find out how he managed to blend chic and comfort perfectly.

Taking to his Instagram story, Arjun dropped a glimpse of his hall room, and we were waiting for that for a long time. In the photo, you can see the whole view of the living area, and it’s a sight to behold.

Starting from the interiors, the aesthetic white walls create a blissful visual, giving comforting vibes. In addition, the floor with white tiles and a black border creates an appealing appearance. With such an aesthetic combination, the home looks like heaven.

Talking about home decor, Arjun perfectly blends chicness with comfort using cozy white sofa sets with matching dining tables, TV racks, and wall racks. There are also green plants for a soothing atmosphere. With the moody lighting and small lamps in the corners of the living area, the living room looks like a space mode.

Did you like Arjun Bijlani’s beautiful living room? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.