Couple Goals: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Caught Candid in Latest Photoshoot Pictures

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the most recognized actors in Bollywood today. The two of them fell in love with one another on the Ramleela film sets, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and their passion has only grown stronger over time. They are both reaching remarkable heights of accomplishment in their careers. The performers’ incredible acting abilities always impress their audiences and appear astounding. We have serious relationship objectives after seeing how well-suited the pair is to one another. With their impeccable wardrobe style, the stars never fail to give us serious fashion goals.

Look below to see the incredible relationship goals that Deepika Padukone shared with the public today with a beautiful photo series of herself with her “Best Husband,” Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Candid Picture Appearance

The Ram Leela actress shared a beautiful candid picture of herself with her husband, Ranveer Singh. The diva wore a black, plain, strappy, sleeveless, backless appearance, midriff fitted, pleated flared ankle-length gown. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted puffed wavy open tresses and paired it with a black bow tucked in the hair. The actress opted for a heavy base makeup with black eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, and red matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a green emerald necklace and matching ear studs paired with black stilettos. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actor appeared in an all-white tuxedo. He fashioned his hair in a puff and pulled at the back. The actor accessorized his outfit with brown and black sunglasses, a silver neck chain, and diamond ear studs.

In the first picture, “DeepVeer” poses in the opposite direction and looks at each other with a bright smile on their face. In the second post, she revealed her full black gown outfit, and lastly, she also shared a close-up picture of her face.

What is your reaction to the DeepVeer’s relationship? Drop your views in the comment section and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.