Subhashree Ganguly and her man Raj Chakraborty’s romantic escapades are known to all!! They are extremely young at heart, and express their love and affection in the open, with no barriers attached. Today is a very special day for Subhashree as it is her man, Raj’s birthday. And the best way to celebrate the day, according to her, is to shower love on him. Today’s insta post of Subhashree is hot and stunning, as she is seen kissing Raj on his lips.

Yes, this romantic pose of the couple has caught the internet by storm. The love birds seem to be in awe of each other here.

Subhashree writes on social media,

subhashreeganguly_real

Verified

Happy birthday my love @rajchoco

You can check the hot picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! This picture is steamy hot!! What do you say folks? Here’s wishing Raj and Subhashree a great day and year of togetherness.

