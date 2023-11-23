Keerthy Suresh Becomes Goodwill Ambassador Of Women’s Cricket, Says ‘Extremely Honoured’

South beauty Keerthy Suresh has garnered attention with her acting prowess. With her incredible work and fashion moments, she has earned huge fandom on her social media platforms, and with her posts, she influences millions of people. Now, the diva becomes the ambassador of Women’s Cricket in Kerala and expresses her gratitude. Let’s see what she says.

Keerthy Suresh’s Gratitude For Choosing Her As Ambassador Of Women’s Cricket

On Friday morning, Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from the event where she was announced as the Goodwill Ambassador of Kerala Women’s Cricket Association. The actress will now inspire girls to take up difficult challenges and achieve what they believe in.

In the series of photos, the actress looks happy and enthusiastic about representing Women’s Cricket. For the special event, she wore a plain white T-shirt with whitewashed denim jeans. She poses on stage with a bunch of people, inaugurating the ticket sales for the upcoming India vs Australia T-20I.

In the long caption, the actress expresses her gratitude and says she feels pleasure to meet the talented individuals who will be the future of Women’s Cricket. She also feel extremely honoured to be associated with the Kerala Cricket Association.

She captioned, “It was an utmost pleasure to have met these talented and energetic individuals, the future of Women’s Cricket ❤️. Got to chat with Minnu Mani, one of Kerala’s pride 🤗. Happy to have inaugurated the ticket sales for the upcoming India vs Australia T-20I and extremely Honoured to be associated as the Goodwill ambassador for the Kerala Cricket Association 🏏.”

