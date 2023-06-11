ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Personalities

Shehnaaz Gill's New Venture As Brand Ambassador; Check Out

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the heartthrobs of the Television industry. The actress is taking a new venture with her Sugar Pop as a Brand Ambassador. Check out more details in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Jun,2023 01:22:48
Shehnaaz Gill's New Venture As Brand Ambassador; Check Out

The gorgeous Shehnaaz Gill has constantly captivated her through her stunning avatars. She became a household name after participating in the most controversial show Bigg Boss in its 13th season. After that, she ventured into different things and ruled over hearts. And this time, the diva became the brand Ambassador. Check it out.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill, in collaboration with Sugar Pop, announced her as the brand Ambassador. The partnership with the Bollywood diva is expected to create opportunities for mass customers, especially with the Gen Alpha and Gen Z audiences who are fond of makeup. In the caption, she wrote, “hey hey, besties There’s a new fun, bubbly, spunky POPSTAR in town!
Welcome aboard, @shehnaazgill
The SUGARPOP fam is super elated to have you join us.”

The actress shared her opinion about the collaboration, “The partnership feels like a perfect match as if it were destined to be. I wholeheartedly support SUGAR POP’s mission to make high-quality, user-friendly makeup products accessible to young Indian women all across the country. It aligns perfectly with my own beliefs.”

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a huge fandom on her Instagram account. Her regular share keeps her fans engaged with her. She is a queen of hearts with her style and statement. Shehnaaz Gill is an inspiration for fashion and her fans look up to her.

So are you excited about the collaboration? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Here’s what brings out the best of Shehnaaz Gill, read
Here’s what brings out the best of Shehnaaz Gill, read
After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan failure, Shehnaaz Gill embarks upon new journey, deets inside
After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan failure, Shehnaaz Gill embarks upon new journey, deets inside
Shehnaaz Gill Inaugurates New Home, Fans Shower With Warm Wishes
Shehnaaz Gill Inaugurates New Home, Fans Shower With Warm Wishes
After Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on’, she now says ‘I am ready…but I will do it on my terms’
After Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on’, she now says ‘I am ready…but I will do it on my terms’
Shehnaaz Gill To Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Popular Television Actresses Are Ready To Rule Over
Shehnaaz Gill To Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Popular Television Actresses Are Ready To Rule Over
A sneak peek into Shehnaaz Gill and Rakul Preet Singh’s fun banter
A sneak peek into Shehnaaz Gill and Rakul Preet Singh’s fun banter
Latest Stories
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Day 4: India 164/3 in second innings, need 280 runs more to win
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Day 4: India 164/3 in second innings, need 280 runs more to win
Tamannaah Bhatia exudes vintage glam in black satin jacket and Victoria Secret bralette
Tamannaah Bhatia exudes vintage glam in black satin jacket and Victoria Secret bralette
“Access to my energy is a privilege”, Hansika Motwani gets cryptic
“Access to my energy is a privilege”, Hansika Motwani gets cryptic
Priyanka Chopra in pigtails and Giambattista Valli Couture leaves husband Nick Jonas all love-eyed, check out
Priyanka Chopra in pigtails and Giambattista Valli Couture leaves husband Nick Jonas all love-eyed, check out
Shahid Kapoor talks about his early 30s ‘loneliness’, says ‘wanted to have an immediate family’
Shahid Kapoor talks about his early 30s ‘loneliness’, says ‘wanted to have an immediate family’
Ritabhari Chakraborty Looks Magical In Red Saree And Bold Eyes; Check Out
Ritabhari Chakraborty Looks Magical In Red Saree And Bold Eyes; Check Out
Read Latest News