Shehnaaz Gill's New Venture As Brand Ambassador; Check Out

The gorgeous Shehnaaz Gill has constantly captivated her through her stunning avatars. She became a household name after participating in the most controversial show Bigg Boss in its 13th season. After that, she ventured into different things and ruled over hearts. And this time, the diva became the brand Ambassador. Check it out.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill, in collaboration with Sugar Pop, announced her as the brand Ambassador. The partnership with the Bollywood diva is expected to create opportunities for mass customers, especially with the Gen Alpha and Gen Z audiences who are fond of makeup. In the caption, she wrote, “hey hey, besties There’s a new fun, bubbly, spunky POPSTAR in town!

Welcome aboard, @shehnaazgill

The SUGARPOP fam is super elated to have you join us.”

The actress shared her opinion about the collaboration, “The partnership feels like a perfect match as if it were destined to be. I wholeheartedly support SUGAR POP’s mission to make high-quality, user-friendly makeup products accessible to young Indian women all across the country. It aligns perfectly with my own beliefs.”

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a huge fandom on her Instagram account. Her regular share keeps her fans engaged with her. She is a queen of hearts with her style and statement. Shehnaaz Gill is an inspiration for fashion and her fans look up to her.

