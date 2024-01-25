Tata Power, who has partnered with the ongoing Mumbai Festival as their Mumbai Partner:

• As part of the nine-day festival, the company will create awareness amongst Mumbaikars about green energy solutions & environment-conscious living to make Mumbai the ‘Sapno ka Gateway’.

• Sustainability Champion – ‘Globey’, will engage with visitors at various locations and extend the ethos of ‘#SustainableIsAttainable’ movement & its latest ‘#DuniyaApneHawale’ campaign.

• Partnership is an ode to the city of Mumbai, where the company was established over 100 years ago with an aim to supply clean power for Mumbaikars ~

At the heart of Mumbai Fest’s jubilation is the celebration and empowerment of women, urging them to showcase their myriad talents. This festival provides a dedicated space to honor the diverse skills of women, creating an environment that wholeheartedly appreciates and acknowledges their creativity. Scattered across various locations in the financial capital, government-run stalls display an array of beautifully crafted products – from clothes like t-shirts or jackets to toys, accessories, photo frames, chocolates, pots, candles, cookies, and more. Each product intricately weaves a narrative of empowerment and sustainability, amplifying the Mumbai Festival 2024 experience.

Among these curated spaces, Anokha Dhaaga takes center stage as Tata Power’s flagship initiative for women’s empowerment and livelihood. In perfect synchrony with the festival’s theme, the Anokha Dhaaga store at Maha Mumbai Expo transforms into a holistic platform for those seeking sustainable purchases while actively championing women’s empowerment.

In addition, Tata Power, is providing green energy to the Maha Mumbai Expo 2024 that is being held at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) grounds, BKC.

By powering the festival with clean and renewable energy, Tata Power is promoting the #SustainableIsAttainable movement- that aims to promote sustainable living and green energy solutions- at the Mumbai Festival. The company is setting an influential benchmark for eco-friendly initiatives within the entertainment and event industries. This strategic move is intended to serve as a catalyst, inspiring and encouraging others within the sector to embrace sustainable practices and green energy solutions.

This collaboration not only exemplifies Tata Power’s dedication to promoting a greener and more sustainable future but also highlights the company’s role as a pioneer in transforming the energy landscape. Tata Power powers a consumer base of 7.5 lakh in Mumbai. Over 30,000 of these are green power consumers that have adopted a sustainable lifestyle.

Look forward to your support.