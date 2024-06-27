Mira Kapoor Shares Throwback Video, Recalls Weekend Vacation Memories, Watch!

Mira Kapoor has a strong Instagram presence. Shahid Kapoor’s wife and mother of two have always been avid social media user. She frequently posts photos and updates on her Instagram account, inspiring her followers with lifestyle ideas, fashion, and personal traveling appearances. Recently, Mira Rajput shared a video of herself with her loved ones as they all enjoyed their trip. Take a look below!

Mira Kapoor’s Instagram Vacation Video Appearance-

In an Instagram post, Mira Kapoor shared a video that starts with a diva Mira taking a selfie video in the pool and also gives a glimpse of having fun. In the next appearance, two kids are rolling on the green grass. The actress also gave a glimpse of all the kids jumping together in the pool and also the sun view.

The video also captures some heartwarming personal moments. Mira Kapoor shares a video of her friend planting a kiss on her cheek, leaving her blushing. The two kids are then seen in a playful upside-down position in the car, a moment of innocent fun. The video ends with a glimpse of a cozy morning breakfast and some candid poses with loved ones, adding a personal touch to the post.

By sharing a video, Mira Kapoor wrote, “Birds of a feather, we stick together, Us and our flock! Swim relays, Nutella toast, paneer bhurji, late nights, and midnight feasts — are we talking about us or our kids? The weekend that felt like a wedding! Bonds for life.”

