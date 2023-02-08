Mira Kapoor has a strong Instagram presence. Shahid Kapoor’s wife and mother of two has always been an avid social media user. She frequently publishes photos and updates on her Instagram account, inspiring her followers with clean lifestyle ideas. As a result, the actress has served as an inspiration to many young people around the country. Mira has not only promoted several well-known businesses but also has a YouTube channel and is a health fanatic.

Mira Kapoor’s Chill Day Appearance

Mira Kapoor donned a white laser cut full sleeves shirt with a black and off-white comfortable blanket. She styled her hair in a puffed ponytail. Mira Kapoor accessorized with black sunglasses and a black wristwatch. She sits on the couch, tucks her legs beneath the comfy blanket, and delivers a laughing shot for the photography. Mira Kapoor captioned her post, “Current mood: horizontal.”

All the fans admired and showed love for her post by showering heart emojis in the comments section; one fan wrote, “When life is a picnic!”

All the fans admired and showed love for her post by showering heart emojis in the comments section; one fan wrote, "When life is a picnic!"