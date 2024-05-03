Fitness Partners: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor Serves Major Fitness Goals in the Latest Gym Selfie, Says, “You Complete Me”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, one of Bollywood’s most famous couples, always succeed in setting love goals for their fans. Shahid and Mira continue to delight their fans with their public appearances on Instagram. Shahid and Mira are each other’s biggest supporters regarding fitness goals. They motivate and encourage each other during their workouts, pushing each other to achieve their best. Mira shared a photo from their joint gym session, and followers couldn’t stop gushing about the couple. Check out their latest gym appearance together.

Mira and Shahid Kapoor’s Gym Selfie Appearance-

Mira Rajput, known for her dedication to fitness, shared a captivating picture on Instagram with her husband Shahid Kapoor. The photo captured their fun and fitness-filled moment, with Mira flaunting her toned body in a stylish white and black strap bralette, and Shahid playfully flexing his biceps. The gym equipment in the background is a testament to their commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

She captioned her post, “You complete me 💪🏻🤪.”

Fans reaction to Mira and Shahid Kapoor’s Gym Picture Together

The couple’s gym selfie has not only inspired but also connected their fans. One fan beautifully expressed, ‘People who workout together bond the most ❤️,’ while another simply stated, ‘Superb couple ❤️.’ These reactions reflect the strong bond that Shahid and Mira share with their followers.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more such updates.