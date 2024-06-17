Street Ride To Ballet: Inside Mouni Roy’s Exciting Spain Vacation

Mouni Roy, a true adventurer at heart, is currently immersing herself in the breathtaking beauty of Spain. Her Instagram feed, a captivating blend of serene natural vistas and iconic city monuments, offers a tantalizing glimpse into her thrilling and joy-filled travel escapades. Her stunning snapshots from her recent Spanish sojourn have set the internet ablaze. Let’s embark on a visual journey through her Spanish adventure.

Mouni Roy’s Exciting Spain Vacation-

Mouni Roy, the epitome of vacation chic, graces Instagram in a white strapless tube-style corset, perfectly paired with a flared layered mini dress. Her sleek hairstyle and minimal makeup, enhanced by pink matte lips, radiate an aura of elegance. The diva completes her ensemble with a black and white printed shoulder bag, silver bracelets, long earrings, and a long necklace. In the photo, she strikes a pose reminiscent of a ballet dancer, a vision of grace and poise.

In the next picture, the actress enjoys her street ride with an electric scooter. The diva also shows her portrait look while exploring the architecture and having lunch. She also gives a glimpse of the club as she poses in a strong red light. The actress enjoys her fresh juice to stay hydrated during her trip. She also shares a photo of an old camera and a glimpse of an amazing ballet dance.

On Work Front

Mouni Roy played Shruti, a woman on the run, alongside Vikrant Massey in the Blackout movie. The actress will appear in The Virgin Tree movie with Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.