Vacay Goals: Arjun Bijlani’s Summer Chill In Comfy Striped Co-ords

Arjun Bijlani is a true vacation enthusiast. He loves to travel to new places and embrace the beauty of life. The actor often shares glimpses of his adventurous travels on social media. In contrast, when it comes to fashion, the actors choose comfortable yet stylish attire, effortlessly blending casual pieces with trendy accessories. His relaxed yet refined sense of style reflects his laid-back personality and love for exploration. In the recent photos, the actor shows his cool style in a comfy co-ord set while enjoying summer vacation.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun treated his fans with glimpses of his summer vacation. In the first image, the actor looked cool in a green striped comfy shirt and shorts while the white shoes and golden chain complemented his style. Posing beside a vintage white car and the green backdrop creates a mesmerizing glimpse.

Arjun Bijlani is having a great time on his vacation, treating himself to the beach’s scenic beauty, sandy land, and blue skies. In the comfy sofa, the actor can be seen chilling laying on the sofa. With all the pictures, Arjun Bijlani’s vacation pictures are a treat to the eyes and a treatment of his travel journey.

Arjun Bijlani is currently treating the audience with his stint in Zee TV’s television show Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti.