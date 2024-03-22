3 Times Malaika Arora Set Bar High In Black Bodycon Outfits

Malaika Arora comes to the fashion industry with her exquisite looks. This time, She dresses nicely to refresh her positive approach, as she has proven to fascinate her audience. Despite her most casual performances, the actress emanates confidence and poise. Furthermore, because of her great appearance and experience as a lovely diva, she is not afraid to experiment with bold and odd outfits. Please have a look at her stunning looks in the most recent images. She looked stunning in her black bodycon outfits. Take a look below.

Malaika Arora’s Black Bodycon Outfits Appearance-

Black Cut-Out Bodycon Dress

The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress looks gorgeous in a black cut-out bodycon dress and posted a picture series on Instagram. The diva opted for a round neckline, sleeveless, green midriff cut-out border, and plain bodycon floor-length gown. The outfit is from Joanna Andraos. She fashioned her hair into middle-parted wavy open tresses. The diva applied glam makeup with shimmery peach eyeshadow, blushy cheeks, and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with big gold earrings, kada, bangles, and some rings by Shoplune.

Black Bodycon Gown

The B’Town diva opted for a black bodycon gown. The outfit comprises a silver sequin embellished round neckline, shoulder-padded full sleeves, and a plain bodycon floor-length gown. The outfit is from Rianta Ruzaini, and it costs Rs. 210,726. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted bun hairstyle with loose bangs. The diva opted for peach shade makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and nude matte lips. She accessories her outfit with long silver and diamond earrings and gold and silver rings from Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery.

Black Backless Bodycon Gown

Malaika Arora looks dazzling in a black backless bodycon gown. The outfit comprises a black high round neckline, full sleeves, matte fabric, plain, side cut-outs, backless appearance, and a bodycon floor-length gown. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted low bun hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with gold shimmery eyeshadow, brown contour, and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and emerald stone embellished bangles and rings by Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery.

