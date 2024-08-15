5 Plunging Neck Lehenga Blouse Designs Inspired By Esha Gupta For Wedding Functions

Esha Gupta is known for her impeccable acting skills, fashion appearances, and stunning style statements, especially regarding traditional wear. Her plunging neck blouse designs are perfect sources of inspiration for anyone looking to make a statement at wedding functions. Here are five striking blouse designs inspired by Esha Gupta that are sure to make you the center of attention at any wedding event:

1) Multi-Color Plunging Neck Lehenga Blouse

Esha Gupta looks stunning in a multi-color, floral-printed, high-waisted, flared, knot-tied lehenga paired with a matching plunging neck blouse. The blouse is hand-embroidered at the hemline, with half sleeves and a green tassel attached for a daring appearance. The actress kept her makeup minimal, with light brown lips, and completed her look with stunning jewelry and an open, soft curls hairstyle to compliment her outfit.

2) Ivory Plunging Neck Lehenga Blouse

Esha Gupta looks gorgeous in a stunning ivory ethnic outfit. The ivory color with pink and white threadwork flared waistline Lehenga complements her simplicity. She paired it with a matching color blouse with a plunging neck, a half-sleeved blouse, and an embroidered blouse that perfectly complemented her look. Her makeup is minimal, with matte lips and fluttery lashes enhancing her appearance. She styles her hair in a loose middle-partition hairstyle and wears minimal accessories for a stunning look.

3) Pink Plunging Neck Lehenga Blouse

Esha Gupta looks stunning in a pink, flared floor-length lehenga with pleats and gold work. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline, sheer beads, and a matching sheer dupatta for a glamorous appearance. The actress chose beautiful silver and emerald accessories to complement her gorgeous look. She styled her hair in a half-tied hairstyle and wore minimal makeup with peachy, glossy lips for a classy finish.

4) Maroon Plunging Neck Lehenga Blouse

Esha Gupta looks stunning in a white and maroon floral-printed high-waist flared lehenga paired with a matching plunging neck blouse with half sleeves. She accessorizes her look with a sheer white dupatta featuring a matching printed border. The actress complements her outfit with a sleek, tight bun hairstyle, minimal makeup with matte lips, and silver, diamond, and ruby-studded jewelry for a classy look.

5) Blue Plunging Neck Lehenga Blouse

Esha Gupta looked stunning in a long blue Lehenga adorned with gold embellishments. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline, sleeveless silver work, and embroidery, accessorized with diamond-studded tassels. The actress compliments the outfit with a matching sheer dupatta. She complemented her look with traditional gold and white jewelry, a middle-parted wavy hairstyle, and minimal makeup with peach matte lips for a glamorous appearance.

Each blouse design inspired by Esha Gupta uniquely elevates your wedding attire, ensuring you look stunning and confident. Whether you prefer a traditional touch or a contemporary twist, these designs will make your special day even more memorable.