5 Stylish Lehenga Blouse Designs Inspired By Malaika Arora For the Upcoming Festive Season

As the festive season approaches, fashion enthusiasts seek glamorous and stylish lehenga blouse designs that can make a statement. Malaika Arora, known for her impeccable fashion sense and glamorous appearances, offers plenty of inspiration for those seeking to stand out at upcoming celebrations. Here are five chic lehenga blouse designs inspired by Malaika Arora to elevate your festive wardrobe:

1. The Exquisite Keyhole Plunge Blouse

Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in a stunning black lehenga set with copper work on the high-waist lehenga, which exudes elegance and modernity. She pairs her lehenga with a sleeveless black blouse featuring a high-neck shimmery fabric keyhole plunge design with a daring neckline, offering a perfect blend of sophistication and allure. The actress styles her look with a wavy, open hairstyle, glam makeup with peach glossy lips, and accessories with gleaming jewelry to complement her look.

2. Pink Plunging Neck Blouse

Malaika Arora looks stunning in a pink lehenga adorned with silver floral work on the flared fit. She paired it with a contrast cut-work, silver border dupatta, and matching blouse. The blouse features a deep V-neckline, elbow-length sleeves, and sleek gold work on an all-over pink background. This outfit is ideal for those who want to make a striking impression. The actress accessorizes her look with a choker, gold bangles, a bun hairstyle, and neutral-shade makeup to add a touch of glamour.

3. Black Embellished Blouse Design

Malaika Arora looks stunning in a black shimmery flared high-waist floor-length skirt embellished with sequins and beads. She pairs it with a deep-neck black blouse featuring sheer sleeves and black beaded work, blending traditional and modern aesthetics. The sheer sleeves and deep neckline highlight her curvy figure. The actress complements her look with curly open hair, minimal makeup, and silver and emerald stone jewelry for a festive feel.

4. Bustier Blouse Design

The Chhaiya Chhaiya actress looks glamorous in a pistachio color with a pink and yellow high-waist flared skirt and a matching sheer dupatta. Pairs with a sleeveless, broad, strappy, sweetheart neckline matching blouse with sequin work is a classic choice for a festive occasion. The actress styles her look with a half-tied rest wavy hairstyle, minimal makeup with peach lips, and accessories with gleaming jewelry for a luxurious appearance.

5. Embroidery Blouse

Malaika Arora looks stunning in a grey lehenga with silver work on the flared skirt, complemented by a sheer dupatta with a heavy border. She pairs it with a sleeveless blouse featuring lace work and a deep v-neckline adorned with matching embroidery to create a bold, unique silhouette that will stand out on any festive occasion. The diva opts for a gorgeous style with wavy open hair, minimal makeup, matte lips, and statement jewelry, creating a truly eye-catching look.

Malaika Arora’s lehenga blouse designs provide a wealth of inspiration for the festive season. Embrace these stylish blouse options to ensure you look your best and shine brightly during the festive season.