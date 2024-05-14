5 Trend Setter Outfits From Ananya Panday’s Wardrobe

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is one of the top divas who has impressed us not only with her acting skills but also with her impeccable fashion sense. Whether gracing her look in a sizzling saree for the red carpet or flaunting her curves in a bodycon dress, her outfit stands out among the crowns, taking her into the spotlight. So, let’s explore her 5-trend setter outfit.

1) The Pari Hu Mai Vibes



This exquisite hot pink halter top with exaggerated long sleeves gives her that extra glamorous look. She pairs the cute, not-so-crop top with shimmery black high-waisted bottoms. With the shiny makeup and adornments, she looks super gorgeous.

2) The Snakey Side

Oh-so-breathtaking! Here, the diva effortlessly showcases her attractive curves in a two-piece outfit, including an ocean green sequined blouse paired with a thigh-high slit skinny skirt, giving her snakey vibes showcasing her figure and setting the trend.

3) The Butterfly Dress

At an event, Ananya grabbed all the attention with her unique appearance, embracing her look in a butterfly-inspired outfit. The actress opted for an extended butterfly-snapped stunning crop top paired with a black velvet pencil skirt, stealing the spotlight with her trendy choice.

4)The Ruched Bodycon Dress

Showcasing her stunning figure, Ananya graced her look in a high-neck bodycon ruched gown that defined the actress’s curvy figure. Her sleek look is just the cherry on top.

5) Golden Metallic Trail Gown

This unusual golden metallic gown was an absolute show-stealer at the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Undoubtedly, this ruffle pattern is intricately crafted, and its stunning cut-out makes it an outfit that will set new trends.