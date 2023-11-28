A Look Into Alaya F’s Fun-filled Birthday Bash

Today is Alaya F‘s birthday; born on 28th November 1997, the diva turns 26 years old this year in 2023. The newbie in the town, Alaya F, even before making it big with her acting skills, is making headlines for her statement style. From pantsuits to bodycon to sarees, the diva has the knack to pull every look to perfection. And today, she shares a glimpse of her fun-filled 26th birthday bash.

Alaya F’s Fun-filled Birthday Bash.

As Freddy actress Alaya steps into level 26, she celebrates her growth with fun and fashion. She drops a series of photos from her birthday bash to her Instagram. Alaya begins her day with some chilling time in the pool with the cute water toys. She takes a sun bath in a blue bikini, increasing the hotness bar. And indeed, this is a good start to her birthday.

It seems Alaya F is obsessed with water, and so after some chilling time in the pool, she poses in a tie-dye crop top paired with a skirt, exuding irresistibly attractive glam. Alaya begins her evening vibe with some high-quality drinks in the comfortable bohemian green bralette paired with matching pants. Her smile clearly indicates her happiness for the birthday, and indeed, Alaya’s birthday bash was filled with fun and refreshing moments.

