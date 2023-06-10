ADVERTISEMENT
“Access to my energy is a privilege”, Hansika Motwani gets cryptic

Hansika Motwani’s throwback post is leaving us awed with goals. The actress prepped up in a sheer floral top teamed with beige pencil skirt. What’s more, sharing the post, she dropped a beautiful inspiring message along

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Jun,2023 22:25:41
Hansika Motwani, the enigmatic and charismatic actress, recently took to social media to share a thought-provoking message that left fans intrigued. In her cryptic post, she boldly stated, “Access to my energy is a privilege.” With these words, Hansika emphasized the significance of cherishing and valuing the connection to her vibrant and dynamic aura.

The message conveyed by Hansika’s post hints at the idea that engaging with her energy is something that should not be taken for granted. It suggests that those fortunate enough to be part of her world should recognize the special and exceptional nature of the experience.

Hansika Motwani’s post

The actress takes us on a stylish journey through time with her throwback picture. In this captivating snapshot, she exudes elegance and panache, clad in a stunning sheer black and mustard floral flared shirt that accentuates her vibrant personality. Complementing the ensemble flawlessly, she flaunts a sheer beige pencil skirt that adds a touch of sophistication. But that’s not all! Our diva takes her fashion game to new heights with a beautifully crafted casual hairbun, giving us major hair envy.

Enhancing her mesmerizing look, she sports winged eyes that could rival Cleopatra herself, along with a subtle nude pink lip that effortlessly exudes class. And let’s not forget the chic accessories that adorn her like sparkling treasures, adding the perfect finishing touch to her glamorous appearance. With grace as her superpower, this radiant star effortlessly inspires her fans, leaving them in awe and setting the bar high for fashionistas everywhere.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

