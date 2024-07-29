Achieve Shanaya Kapoor’s Inspired Chic Monsoon Makeup Looks For Casual Day Out

Monsoon season calls for a makeup routine that’s both stylish and resilient. Shanaya Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense, offers a guide to achieving an effortlessly chic look during the rainy season. Here’s how you can channel her monsoon makeup secrets:

Shanaya Kapoor’s Inspired Monsoon Makeup Looks-

Taking to her Instagram post, Shanaya Kapoor shared photos with stunning makeup looks. Take a look below-

Sleek Simple Makeup Look-

If you are looking for a stunning, simple makeup look for your casual day out, try Shanaya Kapoor-inspired makeup. To achieve this look, follow the below tips:

Start with a lightweight, hydrating foundation for a fresh, dewy finish.

Use a cream blush in a pink shade to flush your cheeks and nose naturally.

Apply a light melasma dot on the lids and a soft brown in the crease for a subtle definition.

Go for a tinted soft pink lip balm matte shade to keep your lips plump and hydrated.

Minimal Melasma Dots Makeup Look-

If you want glamour for your monsoon look, try Shanaya Kapoor’s inspired Melasma dots with minimal makeup to slay in this rainy season. To achieve this look, follow the below steps-

Use a mattifying primer to keep your makeup in place.

Apply a medium-coverage foundation and set it with a translucent powder for a smooth finish.

Apply fluttery lashes and finish with a few coats of mascara.

Add some brown melasma dots on the cheeks and nose to add a dramatic look.

Choose a classic matte pink lipstick to make a statement. Keep the rest of the makeup minimal to let your lips and cheeks stand out.

With these tips, you can achieve Shanaya Kapoor’s chic monsoon makeup look, which is both stylish and practical for a casual day out.