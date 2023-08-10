ADVERTISEMENT
Aditi Rao Hydari casts a fairytale spell in her enchanting pictures

Aditi Rao Hydari has once again woven a fairytale with her latest snapshots. The diva, known for her timeless beauty and impeccable style, has graced her social media platform with a series of captivating pictures that are nothing short of enchanting.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Aug,2023 08:35:29
In this magical visual journey, Aditi showcases her ethereal charm as she dons a white floral off-shoulder flared gown that exudes grace and elegance. The gown is adorned with delicate floral imprints that lend an air of delicacy and romance to her look.

The heart of the ensemble is not just the outfit but the way it’s brought to life by Aditi’s attention to detail. She elegantly pulls back her hair into a sleek bun, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall look. Her eyes are beautifully highlighted with kohl, creating a magnetic allure that draws you in. And let’s not forget those lips painted in a subtle shade of pink nude – the perfect finishing touch to this dreamy appearance.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s pictures embody the essence of a modern-day fairytale princess, evoking a sense of wonder and fantasy. With each snapshot, she reaffirms her status as a fashion icon who effortlessly combines elegance with a hint of allure. Her latest ensemble is a symphony of grace, style, and beauty – a masterpiece that’s sure to leave admirers spellbound.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News