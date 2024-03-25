Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes Grace In A Fuchsia Sharara Set, See Photos!

Aditi Rao Hydari is a brilliant and versatile Indian actress who has made a significant mark in the Bollywood film industry. Her dressing style is simply wonderful, combining elegance with a contemporary twist. From ruling events to turning heads at night parties, her distinct wardrobe is a fusion of classic and contemporary designs. She is known for her exquisite style and ability to wear classic and contemporary clothing equally easily. With her approach in the fashion industry, she crafts her rule book of style wherever she goes. This time, she opted for ethnic wear as she appeared in a fuchsia sharara set; take a look below.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Sharara Set-

The B’Town diva looked gorgeous in a fuchsia sharara set and shared a beautiful picture series on Instagram. The outfit features a deep fuchsia 3-D floral embroidered deep U-neckline, sleeveless blouse, straight high-waisted flared organza fabric sharara and paired with matching floral embroidered half-sleeves long length cap with fringes attached on the hemline. The outfit is from Ridhi Mehra, and it costs Rs. 78,800. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied heavy base makeup with peach shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and pink matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a white beaded multi-colored pendant choker and diamond ear studs by Amrapali Jewels. She flaunts her graceful appearance in the pictures and reveals her ethnic outfit.

