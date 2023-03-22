Aditi Rao Hydari has always been the stunner exuding royalty. Whether she decks up in a casual couture or highly ornamented apparel from the designer decks, the actress never failed to wow us with her beauty. The diva has earned a sizable fanbase of her own, given her spectacular work both in Tollywood and Bollywood. Some of her notable works from Bollywood include, Murder 3, Padmavaat and others.

Of now, the actress has also earned a huge following on her Instagram too. Given a whopping number of followers, the actress always keeps her fans enticed with her everyday posts and pictures. And now her stunning set of pictures from her latest photoshoot got us astounded once again. We are in awe of her beauty and grace.

In the pictures, we can see Aditi wearing a beautiful bright red Anarkali. The outfit featured intricate work of florals all over with golden embroidery work to the bottom. The actress completed the look with a matching red dupatta. Her hair looked perfect as the actress teamed it with a braided hairstyle. While that, her makeup looked on point as she completed it with minimal touch of everything.

Sharing the pictures on her social media handle, the actress captioned it with a love heart emoji. Here take a look-

Of now, Aditi has been making to the headlines after she got linked to the popular actor Siddharth. Siddharth was last seen in the web series, Escaype Live. The rumoured couple earlier did the Tum Tum trend together, making the speculations even more intense amongst the fans.