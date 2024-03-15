Aditi Rao Hydari Graces The Spotlight In A Striking Black And Gold Jacket Set, See Pics

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is primarily employed in Hindi-language films. She is renowned for her acting range and her capacity to play a variety of parts with grace and depth. Her performances and contributions to the film industry have won her praise. The diva, renowned for her ageless beauty and flawless style, has posted an array of stunning images on her social media. The diva stunned us with her stylish avatar while posting stunning photos on her Instagram.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Stunning Appearance-

The gorgeous actress shared a picture of herself on Instagram in a black and gold jacket set. The actress opted for a black U-neckline, strappy, sleeveless top, and black jeans paired with gold, pink, purple, peach, and green floral embroidered lapel collar, ¾ length sleeves, and a long-length jacket. The outfit is from Varun Bahl. She fashioned her hair in a puffed ponytail hairstyle. The diva opted for minimal makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and peach matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a gold, diamond, and green stone embellished layered necklace and paired with black heels. In the pictures, she shared iconic postures and revealed her outfit.

