Aditi Rao Hydari hails royalty in embellished black saree, see photos

Aditi Rao Hydari never fails to charm us with her fantastic fashion sense, pulling off a variety of looks effortlessly. The talented actress is renowned for her polished and graceful style, seamlessly blending traditional and modern elements to create trends that fashion lovers adore.

In her latest public appearance, Aditi rocked a gorgeous black saree that sparkled with intricate embellishments. This stunning piece, courtesy of the renowned designer Sabyasachi, perfectly blended age-old craftsmanship with a modern twist. To complement the saree, Aditi chose a contrasting elbow-length sleeved blouse, draped expertly with the pallu falling gracefully from her shoulders.

Celebrity fashion guru Sanam Ratansi played a crucial role in crafting Aditi’s enchanting look, striking a flawless balance between sophistication and trendiness. Aditi’s minimalistic approach to accessories allowed the saree to shine, with a pair of emerald gold statement earrings and matching high heels adding a dash of glamour.

Aditi’s makeup, applied with finesse, accentuated her natural beauty. Nude eyeshadow, lash-boosting mascara, well-defined brows, contoured cheeks with a hint of blush, and a subtle nude lipstick completed her radiant look. Her long, straight locks, flowing freely with a center part, complemented the regal vibe she effortlessly exuded. The small black bindi on her forehead served as the perfect finishing touch to this Indian princess-inspired ensemble.

If you’re on the lookout for fashion inspiration, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram is a goldmine, showcasing a delightful collection of ethnic looks that are perfect, especially during the wedding season. Her fashion journey not only reflects her personal flair but also establishes her as a trendsetter in the industry. So, dive into her Insta feed for a dose of style magic!