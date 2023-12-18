Aditi Rao Hydari is beauty personified in pink wrap tunic top and palazzo pant

Aditi Rao Hydari continues to be a fashion muse to her fans. And here once again the actress has shared photo on her social media handle, as she decked herself up in a beautiful gota work ethnic co ord set.

Decoding Aditi Rao Hydari’s beautiful look in pink

Aditi Rao Hydari graced the fashion scene, radiating elegance in a Pink Georgette Embroidered Gota Work Spread Collar Wrap Tunic for Women, priced at Rs 8500. The intricately designed tunic showcased a perfect blend of style and grace, accentuated by the exquisite gota work and a spread collar, making it a striking ensemble. Aditi paired the tunic with a matching pink palazzo pant, creating a harmonious and chic look that effortlessly captured attention.

Complementing her ensemble, Aditi opted for a casual wavy hairdo, embracing a laid-back yet sophisticated vibe. The absence of makeup allowed her natural beauty to shine through, and she added a subtle touch with a small black bindi, highlighting her attention to detail. The simplicity in her styling choices contributed to a refreshing and effortlessly stylish appearance.

Check out her stunningly curated ethnic look here:

Aditi credited the photograph to her rumoured boyfriend, Siddharth. The duo, often spotted together in public and sharing glimpses of each other on social media, has stirred speculation about their relationship. However, despite their closeness, the two have yet to officially confirm their status, keeping fans intrigued about the nature of their bond. Aditi Rao Hydari’s fashion choices, coupled with her discreet yet captivating personal life, make her a trendsetter both on and off the red carpet.