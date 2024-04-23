Aditi Rao Hydari looks Elegant in a Green Silk Bandhani Saree with Peacock Patterns and a Matching Blouse; See Pictures!

The gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari recently captivated the scene with her breathtaking traditional style. Her fascinating look has left many in amazement, and her charisma is undeniable. The actress is noted for her excellent taste in traditional green bandhani saree. This time, the diva chose an ensemble that seamlessly combined elegance and sophistication. So, let us take a look.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Traditional Saree Look-

Aditi Rao Hydari’s saree look is truly captivating. Her green silk bandhani saree, adorned with intricate graphic peacock motifs in aari embroidery and a sitara border, is a unique masterpiece. The rich color of the saree beautifully complements her complexion, exuding elegance and grace. The saree’s dropped end piece adds a touch of drama, cascading gracefully as she moves, while the intricate embroidery and embellishments showcase exquisite craftsmanship.

Paired with the saree is a green and gold threadwork half-sleeve blouse, perfectly coordinating with the intricate details of the saree. The blouse adds a twist to the traditional ensemble, enhancing Aditi’s timeless beauty. The outfit is from Raw Mango and costs Rs. 59,800.

Aditi’s Glam Appearance-

Her hair is styled in a middle-parted sleek bun or adorned with fresh mogra gajra, adding a touch of sophistication to her look. Subtle makeup highlights her natural features, with shimmery eyeshadow, defined brows, and a pink matte lip color enhancing her radiant complexion. Aditi’s accessories are kept minimal yet elegant, with statement gold and red earrings, a gold ring, a black bindi, and gold sandals complementing the saree’s aesthetic without overpowering the ensemble.

Do you like Aditi’s beautiful saree look? Let us know your opinions in the comment box, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.