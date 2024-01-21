Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Ethereal Beauty In Traditional Green Lehenga, See Photos

The stunning Aditi Rao Hydari recently graced the scene with a breathtaking traditional flair. Her mesmerizing glimpse has left fans in awe, and one can’t get over jer charm. The Padmaavat actress is known for her impeccable fashion in traditional attires. And this time, the diva chose an ensemble that effortlessly blended elegance and sophistication. So, let’s take a look.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Ethereal Glam

Embracing the traditional glam, Aditi wore a beautiful green lehenga set from the shelves of Jigar Mali. The outfit includes a dark green v-neckline blouse embellished with intricate work around the edges of the blouse, and the layered sleeves with chunari print epitomize ethnicity. She pairs her look with a matching long lehenga skirt with a complementing border. The netted dupatta crafted with a beautiful border completes her ethnicity. In the traditional ensemble, Aditi looks nothing short of ethereal beauty.

That’s not all! Aditi Rao increases her ethnic elegance with a simple mid-part hairstyle. The beautiful meenakari jhumkas emphasizes her ensemble with her ethereal beauty. The matching golden bangles enhance the richness of her look. The minimalistic eye makeup looks charismatic. At the same time, the rosy cheeks and pink lips add the glamour quotient. Lastly, the black bindi gives her desi vibes.

Throughout the photos, Aditi Rao Hydari captures hearts with her ethereal beauty in the traditional outfit. Did you like Aditi’s new traditional avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.