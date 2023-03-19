Aditi Rao Hydari is truly the queen we can look up to. Time and again, the diva has wowed us with her fashion spectacles on social media, and here again the diva has done it right with her latest pictures on her Instagram handle. The diva got us astounded with her chic and cheeky avatar, as she shared some gorgeous pictures on her IG profile.

In the pictures, we can see Aditi wearing a sheer black and beige abstract printed mini bodycon dress. However, what we found interesting about the attire is the trailed ruffle from the other side, that tails down to the floor. The actress completed the look with a pair of gorgeous strappy black heels. The diva rounded the look with mid-parted wavy long ponytail. For makeup, she decked it up with dewy soft eyes, nude pink lips and blushed cheeks. The actress went on to share some more glimpses in the same outfit, leaving her fans astounded.

Sharing the pictures, Aditi Rao Hydari captioned the pictures with a “Hello” to her fans. Here take a look-

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari has come a long way. With her honing acting chops, the actress has carved a niche in both Bollywood and Tollywood. Some of her best works include, Padmavaat, Murder 3 and others.

As of now, the actress has been making headlines with her rumoured relationship with actor Siddharth. Earlier, the rumoured couple was also seen performing the trend ‘Tun tum’ together, which made the speculations even more valid amongst the fans.