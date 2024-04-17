Aditi Rao Hydari Pens Heartfelt Note Wishing For Birthday To Her Fiance Siddharth, Says ‘ My Manicorn’

Today marks the birthday of South star Siddharth. Among the flood of birthday wishes, the one from his lady love, Aditi Rao Hydari, was the most anticipated. And now, the moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. Aditi, the Heeramandi actress, took to her Instagram handle to share some precious, unseen moments captured in candid photos, accompanied by a heartfelt note.

In this series of photos, Aditi offers a glimpse into their journey together, showcasing different aspects of their life-from their professional collaborations to their cherished moments of leisure. The first image appears to be from one of their couple’s photoshoots, capturing their love in a frame. The next photo is a candid shot, radiating their joy and happiness. And finally, in the black and white image, Aditi is seen hugging Siddharth, the two of them posing for a cute selfie, a testament to their love and affection.

However, wishing for her special man, Aditi Rao wrote a heartfelt note in which she called him ‘Manicorn’ (a perfect man who may or may not exist). The caption reads, “Happiest birthday my manicorn 🦄

To endless laughter, fairy dust, and happiness on loop🥰

More power to you and everything that you do.

Squishes from your forever cheerleader.”

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s tale of love started in 2021 on the sets of Maha Samudram. Since then, the couple often made it to headlines but never clarified the rumors. However, on 28th 2024, the couple made it official, announcing their private engagement.

Are you too excited for Aditi and Siddharth’s wedding? Share your thoughts in the comments box.