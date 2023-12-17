Aditi Rao Hydari shines in blue cutout gown dress, see photos

Aditi Rao Hydari dazzled in a fabulous off-shoulder blue gown that flaunted a daring cutout in the middle – talk about turning heads! The dress had layers for days, giving it that extra oomph. But wait, the real showstopper was Aditi herself, rocking a mid-parted sleek hairbun that screamed elegance.

Hold your horses, because the glam squad didn’t stop there. Aditi sported sleek eyebrows, a dewy eye makeup look, and lips painted in a pretty shade of pink. And let’s not forget the game-changer – mauve nude lips that added a touch of mystery. As if that wasn’t enough, she threw on a pair of gorgeous ear studs that were practically stealing the spotlight.

But here’s the kicker – the ensemble was completed with strappy black heels that tied everything together, leaving us in awe of Aditi’s absolute stunner moment!

Check out-

Aditi Rao Hydari’s work front

Aditi Rao Hydari, the talented and versatile actress, continues to make waves on the Indian film scene with her noteworthy performances. Known for her captivating screen presence and acting prowess, Aditi has been actively engaged in diverse cinematic ventures. In recent times, she has been part of several acclaimed movies that showcase her range as an actress. Some of her notable works include the historical drama “Padmaavat,” where she portrayed the character of Mehrunissa, leaving a lasting impact with her nuanced performance. Additionally, Aditi has graced the screen in films like “Bhoomi,” “Wazir,” and “Rockstar,” each time delivering memorable performances that highlight her versatility. With a promising career trajectory, Aditi Rao Hydari continues to enchant audiences with her talent and choice of impactful roles in the dynamic landscape of Indian cinema. Her dedication to her craft and the ability to seamlessly transition between genres mark her as a force to be reckoned with in the film industry.